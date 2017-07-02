‘JD(U) can’t be ignored politically by both of Kerala fronts’

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo)

The JD(U) cannot be ignored in Kerala by both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, as the party is still capable of changing the political scenario in the state, party’s state president M P Veerendra Kumar said at Kozhikode on Sunday. “Although we have no representation in the Lok Sabha and also in the Kerala assembly, none of the two fronts can ignore us politically. We are still capable of changing the political scenario in the state,” said Kumar, also a Rajya Sabha member.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering organised by the JD(U) district committee here to felicitate him on being presented with the Moortidevi award on March 4 for his Malayalam travelogue “Hymavathaboovil,” which dwells upon ancient traits of the Indian culture, myth, literature and people strewn in the plains, valleys and mountains of India.

Veerendra Kumar is chairman and managing director of Malayalam daily ‘Mathrubhumi.’

He had served thrice as the chairman of the Press Trust of India and is currently a director in the news agency.

In his inaugural address at the meeting, JD(U) secretary general Varghese George claimed he is sure of the party winning Lok Sabha seats from Kerala in the next general election.

JD(U) would contest only from the seat where the winnability of its candidates is more. Efforts will also be made to expand the party’s base across the state, he added.

