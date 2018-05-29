JD(S) eyes Telangana model on farm loan waiver

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy after meeting Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo/Anil Sharma) Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy after meeting Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo/Anil Sharma)

With alliance partner Congress rejecting the waiver of farm loans from nationalised banks on the grounds that it would cause a Rs 42,000-crore dent in the exchequer, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is learnt to be considering a loan waiver programme on the lines of the scheme in Telangana, where the state government repaid nationalised banks in a staggered manner.

The repayment by the Telangana government was done on the basis of guarantees from the RBI, leaders of JD(S) — the ruling coalition partner of the Congress — said on Monday.

Confirming that the Telangana model is being considered, a source in the JD(S) who is familiar with the loan waiver proposal said, “The exact amount of loan to be waived per farmer is yet to be decided. It is being worked out.”

In Telangana, loans up to Rs 1 lakh, amounting to Rs 17,000 crore were waived by the TRS government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In Karnataka, the JD(S) had promised complete waiver of all farm loans in the run up to the May 12 elections, but Kumaraswamy is now considering a more calibrated approach.

The previous Congress government, which introduced several pro-people schemes, announced waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 50,000, taken from cooperative banks, which amounted to a total Rs 8,000 crore, but steered clear of loans provided to farmers by nationalised banks.

Sources in JD(S) said Kumaraswamy has worked out a plan for the loan waiver, and it will be with provisions made in the state budget for repayments by the government.

In recent days, governments in UP and Punjab waived farm loans, with budgetary provisions to account for waiver. Maharashtra and Rajasthan governments waived loans without accounting for them in state budget.

According to leaders, one issue with waiving farm loan from PSU banks is the absence of real data on loans, which range from small amounts to over Rs 5 lakh. “There is the question of whether poor farmers’ loans are waived or whether rich farmers are benefiting,” an official working with the JD(S) on its economic programmes said.

Besides loan waiver, another contentious issue in the new coalition is the claim over the Finance portfolio, with both Kumaraswamy and the Congress staking claim. “Most other contentious issues are resolved because the JD(S) has given up portfolios such as Energy, which the Congress was demanding. The issue of the Finance portfolio still remains,’’ a source in JD(S) said.

The Energy ministry is likely to be given to senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who handled the portfolio in the previous Siddaramaiah government as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App