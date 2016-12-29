JD (U) welcomes ordinance passed by Centre to penalise people holding old notes

Furnishing wrong information while depositing the old currency between January 1 and March 31 will attract a fine of 5,000 rupees or five times the amount. Furnishing wrong information while depositing the old currency between January 1 and March 31 will attract a fine of 5,000 rupees or five times the amount.

The Janata Dal (United) has welcomed the ordinance passed by the Centre to penalise people holding old scrapped currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 after March 31 and added the Centre has done an appreciable work. “No matter how much drawbacks there were in implementation of the demonetisation move, but by bringing this ordinance, the Centre has done an appreciable work. Our party supports this initiative,” said JD (U) leader Rajeev Ranjan.

He also acknowledged the demand of Congress to increase the minimum wages of the MNREGA and said that the demand should be accepted.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved promulgation of an ordinance to make possession of a large number of scrapped banknotes a penal offence making holding of old Rs. 1,000 and 500 notes after March 31 beyond a threshold amount a criminal offence.

The possession will attract a monetary fine of Rs. 10,000 or five times the cash held, whichever is higher. The Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance also provides for amending the Reserve Bank of India Act to provide legislative support for scrapping the demonetised banknotes that are not returned.

The last date for depositing old currency notes in bank accounts and post offices is expiring on Friday and thereafter, people can deposit such notes only in the RBI after giving valid reason for being unable to do so during the 50 day period as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

The ordinance will come into force once it gets Presidential assent. Of the 15.4 lakh crore rupees worth of currency that was scrapped, about 14 lakh crores rupees have been deposited in banks or exchanged.