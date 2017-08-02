JD-U on IT searches at Karnataka resort: Timing may be political, but it will be significant if something comes up

JD(U) rejoined the NDA after parting ways with Congress and RJD in Bihar. `(Source: PTI) JD(U) rejoined the NDA after parting ways with Congress and RJD in Bihar. `(Source: PTI)

As the Congress created ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over the early Wednesday morning Income Tax raids on a Bengaluru resort where its 44 MLAs from Gujarat are holed up, evading possible “poaching” tactics by the BJP, the JD(U) weighed in saying “the timing of the raid may be political but it will be important if something comes up”. Janata Dal (United), headed by Nitish Kumar, recently split from the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance in Bihar that comprised Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress to team up with the BJP to form a new government in the state.

Talking to news agency ANI, JD(U)’s national spokesperson K C Tyagi, while reacting to the IT raids, said, “Ho sakta hai raid ki timing political ho, par kuch maamle agar nikalte hain to ye mahatvapurn hoga.”

Talking about the aftermath of their breakup with the Grand Alliance, Tyagi had earlier in the day said that in his entire service in the Indian politics, he has not come across statements like the ones made by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “In my entire time spent in Indian politics, I haven’t heard anyone using such terms for any political leader. It feels like I am sitting in an uncivilised village. The statements show his frustration and miserable condition,” Tyagi told ANI.

A day after Nitish Kumar accused ally Lalu Prasad Yadav of being steeped in corruption, the latter on Tuesday hit back asserting that his long-time-friend-turned-foe is a ‘turncoat’ and is known for his dubious character. Lalu had said, “I know Nitish Kumar from the beginning as I’m senior to him. He is one big ‘Palturam’ (turncoat) whose true colours will soon show. From the very beginning, he is known for his dubious character. Nitish has forgotten the days when he used to take my blessing and go for any political debate or talks.”

