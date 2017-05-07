JD (U), Congress give clean chit to Nitish Kumar on bungalow rent row

Congress leader P.L. Punia gave clean chit to Nitish on the issue, saying that “Nitish Kumar is a very honest person and he operates within the law”. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress leader P.L. Punia gave clean chit to Nitish on the issue, saying that “Nitish Kumar is a very honest person and he operates within the law”. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Janata Dal (United) and the Congress have refuted the news reports that some ministers of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have been renting out their official bungalows to private persons.

JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav refuted the charges that ministers of Nitish have been indulged in renting out their official bungalows for marriages and other private functions.

“I don’t believe on such allegations. I have full faith that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won’t allow anything that is outside the purview of the law,” Yadav told ANI.

Congress leader P.L. Punia also gave clean chit to the Bihar Chief Minister on the issue, saying that “Nitish Kumar is a very honest person and he operates within the law”.

News reports say that some ministers in the Nitish Kumar-led government have been renting out their official bungalows for private functions.

Two Bihar Ministers, Abdul Ghafoor and Shivchandra Ram, are accused of allowing private functions in their official bungalows for hefty rent. Ghafoor and Ram are MLAs of Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now