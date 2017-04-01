JCO of Indian Army killed in IED blast near LoC

A junior commissioned officer (JCO), of the Indian Army was killed in IED blast near the Line of Control on Saturday late evening.

The deceased has been identified as Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Kom of Manipur. He was part of an army patrol moving near the LoC when explosion took place. His unit had recently moved in the area from outside the state.

According to defence ministry spokesperson Ltd Colonel Manish Mehta, he is survived by wife and three children.

More details awaited.

