JCO of Indian Army killed in IED blast near LoC

A junior commissioned officer (JCO), of the Indian Army was killed in IED blast near the line of Control in Degwar area of Poole check district, on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Kom of Manipur. He was part of an army patrol moving near the LoC when explosion took place. His unit had recently moved in the area from outside the state.

Indian soldier monitoring the LOC have been under constant threat because since last year militants form across the LOC have made several infiltration bids and tried to targeted then by planting IED devices around Pooch, Rajouri, Jammu and Samba district sectors.

Defence ministry spokesperson Ltd Colonel Manish Mehta said Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Kom is survived by wife and three children.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now