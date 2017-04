A junior commissioned officer (JCO), of the Army was killed in an IED blast near the Line of Control in Degwar area of Poole on Saturday. Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Kom of Manipur was part of an Army patrol unit which was moving near the LoC when the explosion took place. According to a Defence Ministry spokesperson, Kom is survived by wife and three children.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now