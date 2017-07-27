Jaya’s thumb impression: HC issues notice to AIADMK MLA

The Madras High Court ordered notice to AIADMK MLA A K Bose on an application seeking evidence in connection with the attestation of former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s thumb impression on documents. The Madras High Court ordered notice to AIADMK MLA A K Bose on an application seeking evidence in connection with the attestation of former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s thumb impression on documents.

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to AIADMK MLA A K Bose on an application seeking evidence in connection with the attestation of former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s thumb impression on documents relating to the Thirupparankundram bypoll last year. When the application by P Saravanan, DMK candidate for the November 2016 assembly bypoll, came up, Justice P Velmurugan issued notice and posted it along with the main petition for hearing on August 4. The matter relates to a plea filed earlier by the petitioner challenging Bose’s election in the bypoll.

In his application, Saravanan submitted that the state Health Secretary had played a vital role in the treatment provided to Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals here, where a government doctor, P Balaji, appointed by him, had attested Jayalalithaa’s left thumb impression on some documents including election documents. He further submitted that following the attestation, the AIADMK candidate (Bose) was allowed to contest using ‘two leaves’ symbol under the ‘defective form A and form B’ of the documents, which had materially “affected the outcome of the election”. Hence, he sought a court direction to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan to produce the order appointing Balaji as a coordinator of the medical team that treated Jayalalithaa, along with 19 other documents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App