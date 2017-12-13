Jayanthi Natarajan case: CBI hands over papers to I-T Dept

Jayanthi Natarajan was the Environment Minister in the UPA government. (File Photo) Jayanthi Natarajan was the Environment Minister in the UPA government. (File Photo)

The CBI on Tuesday handed over documents in a case of alleged corruption against former Union minister Jayanthi Natarajan to Income Tax Department. The case was lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in giving clearance to a mine in Jharkhand.

A joint team of CBI and I-T officials on Tuesday reached Natarajan’s Chennai home, where documents were handed over to the taxmen. The documents were seized and kept sealed by the CBI at her residence following searches there in September, sources said.

I-T Department is conducting a separate probe in the matter and had requested the CBI to hand over all relevant documents to it, sources said.

The CBI booked Natarajan for alleged abuse of her official position in diverting forest land for a steel plant in Jharkhand in violation of law. The FIR was lodged in connection with the clearance given during her tenure (in 2012) for the diversion of forest land for mining, in alleged violation of law and against the advice of officials, CBI sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App