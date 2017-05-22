Jayant Patil tenders apology over ‘objectionable’ comment against BJP woman member

NCP leader and former finance minister Jayant Patil on Sunday expressed apology for hurting the sentiment of a woman BJP (MLA) Manda Mhatre.

Mhatre had taken objection to Patil’s personal remarks against her during his speech in the state assembly on Saturday. She had objected to Patil’s statement, “You our-our product and we know the ‘maap’ (size).” What he meant was Mhatre was former NCP colleague and they were well versed with her.

Patil told The Indian Express, “It was never my intention to make any derogatory comment against Mandatai. I had also indicated yesterday that word be deleted. But it appears it went on record yesterday and today she raised in assembly taking serious objections.”

According to Patil, “The word “maap” was in general context. But it was taken otherwise.”

While speaking on GST, Patil had mentioned how Navi Mumbai was the only city which made it to top rank in Swachh Bharat as it had NCP’s “able leadership” under Ganesh Naik-run corporation. Mhatre, who hails from Navi Mumbai, commented saying it was not true.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now