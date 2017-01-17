Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar to enter politics, says ‘landmark announcement’ on Feb 24

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar pays floral tribute at her burial place in Chennai (PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar ) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar pays floral tribute at her burial place in Chennai (PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar )

More than a month after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, her niece Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday confirmed that she would make her foray into Tamil Nadu politics. Confirming her political ambitions, Jayakumar announced that “a landmark announcement” would be made on February 24, which happens to be Jayalalithaa’s birthday. Speaking to reporters, she said “AIADMK cadres are already welcoming me.” Jayakumar, however, denied reports of BJP extending their support to her. “There are many rumours being spread just to defame me, and people don’t know the reality,” she said. She refused to take on newly anointed AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan, but said that she cannot accept anyone in Jayalalithaa’s position. Jayakumar also stated that she won’t lay claim to Jayalalithaa’s assets.

Earlier in the day, she paid homage to AIADMK founder MGR at his memorial at Marina beach. The party is celebrating his 100th birth anniversary. Posters of Jayakumar, in which she bears a close resemblance to Jayalalithaa, have been put up by her supporters last week, news channel NDTV reported. When Jayalalithaa was admitted at Apollo Hospitals Chennai, Jayakumar was allegedly not allowed to meet her aunt. Jayakumar is the daughter of Jayalalithaa’s brother. There were reports of friction within the family after Jayalalithaa adopted Sasikala’s nephew. She apparently did not meet Jayalithaa since 2007.

