Jayalalithaa’s photo in ministers’ pocket, but trademark green missing

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami (R) and O Panneerselvam exchange greetings following merger of their factions in Chennai on Monday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI8_21_2017_000123A)

All AIADMK ministers including Chief Minister Palaniswami and his deputy Panneerselvam on Monday continued the tradition of keeping Jayalalithaa’s photo in their shirt pocket during the swearing-in though the signature green colour of her reign was missing from the ceremony. The colour was distinct during late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s swearing in ceremonies, with the stage backdrop and her attire in green.

On Monday’s cermony, carried out post merger of the factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, was bereft of any lavish decoration. All the ministers, including Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, had photographs of Jayalalithaa in their shirt pockets, a usual practice by the party men who refer to the late leader as ‘Amma’. During her swearing-in as chief minister in May 2015, after being acquitted in the disproportionate assets case, as well as after winning last year’s elections, the entire venue at Madras University centenary auditorium was decked in green.

The legacy was taken forward by incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami also, when green background adorned his swearing-in and that of his cabinet in February this year when Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK chief VK Sasikala. However, the trademark green backdrop was found absent on Monday at the Raj Bhavan where Panneerselvam as Deputy Chief Minister and Pandiarajan as cabinet minister were sworn in.

