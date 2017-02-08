Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar dubs turn of events in Tamil Nadu ‘shocking’

She declined to comment when asked about the charge of AIADMK chief Sasikala that DMK was behind Pannneerselvam’s revolt. She declined to comment when asked about the charge of AIADMK chief Sasikala that DMK was behind Pannneerselvam’s revolt.

Deepa Jayakumar, late Jayalalithaa’s niece, today described as “shocking” the sudden turn of events in AIADMK politics beginning with caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam raising a banner of revolt against party chief VK Sasikala and he being sacked as party treasurer. “It is shocking,” she said when asked to comment on the developments in the AIADMK affairs over the past 24 hours.

About Panneerselvam stating that he would “certainly invite” Deepa to work with him, she said, “Only through the media, I got to know Mr Panneerselvam’s invite, there was no personal invite.” Joining the anti-Sasikala chorus, Deepa had yesterday said people never wanted the present AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala to become the Chief Minister.

She had also said she will make a formal declaration of her political plans on February 24, the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, as a tribute to her aunt whose “ideals and policies” she would follow. “There is no change in my plan, I will continue with my proposed plan (announcing her course of action on February 24),” Deepa said when asked if she would launch a political party or join an existing one.

She declined to comment when asked about the charge of AIADMK chief Sasikala that DMK was behind Pannneerselvam’s revolt adding she will come out with a comprehensive statement on the political situation later. Last night, Panneerselvam sat in “meditation” for 40 minutes at Jayalalithaa’s memorial at the Marina before launching an all out attack against Sasikala, alleging that he was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister, to make way for her.

Subsequently, Sasikala sacked him as AIADMK Treasurer. Panneerselvam had earlier said his strength will come to be known in the state Assembly.