Deepa Jayakumar denied entry into Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence

J Jayalalithaa’s niece Dipa Jayakumar outside Poes Garden residence in Chennai. ANI photo J Jayalalithaa’s niece Dipa Jayakumar outside Poes Garden residence in Chennai. ANI photo

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar was allegedly stopped by AAIDMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran’s followers from entering the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s residence at Poes Garden.

Deepa made an unscheduled visit to Jayalalithaa’s residence along with her supporters on Sunday morning and wanted to garland a portrait of her late aunt kept in the front porch of the sprawling house, news agency PTI reported. After paying respects to Jayalalithaa, Deepa tried to enter her bungalow. “Suddenly, she wanted to enter the house to which we said we don’t have the authority to allow. We also pointed to her that the house was locked and asked her to leave the premises,” sources told PTI.

Deepa’s supporters then staged a protest alleging that she was blocked by supporters of AIADMK Amma deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran when she tried to enter the house. Incidentally, her brother Deepak was present in the house when she arrived.

A posse of reporters were allegedly denied entry by the Chennai Police and a few were reportedly injured in the scuffle between the two supporters. As tension mounted, police beefed up security arrangements in and around the posh locality. They reportedly allowed only the residents of the locality and their vehicles to enter the area and barred outsiders, including mediapersons.

Earlier in May, Jayakumar had staked claim for Jayalalithaa’s assets and also raised concerns over the proposed plan of turning Jayalalithaa’s bungalow into a memorial.

“The plan to convert the house into a memorial was done by those who are trying to take revenge on the two of us (brother and me) who are Jayalalithaa’s blood relatives,” she was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Jayakaumar’s husband, K Madhavan also launched a new political party MJDMK in April this year. He launched the party after paying respects to MGR and Jayalalithaa at their memorials in Marina Beach.

The Poes Garden house was occupied by AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, close aide of Jayalalithaa, till she surrendered in a Bengaluru court in February to serve her term in the disproportionate wealth case.

There have been demands from the rival O Panneerselvam camp that the house be converted into a memorial. The front portion of the house where Jayalalithaa used to receive her supporters was thrown open to the public for some time in the aftermath of her demise in December last.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd