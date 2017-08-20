Jayalalithaa’s memorial work should be done ‘legally’, says Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo)

DMK Working President M K Stalin on Sunday termed as “legally wrong” the steps being taken by the Tamil Nadu government as a follow up to its announcement on conversion of late chief minister Jayalalithaa’s house in Chennai into a memorial. “It should be done legally, what is happening now is legally wrong,” he claimed in Chennai. He was responding to questions from reporters about steps being initiated after the August 17 announcement of Chief Minister K Palaniswami that the Poes Garden residence, where Jayalalithaa stayed, would be made a public memorial.

“We should wait and see as to what further steps that will be taken over this,” he added. Two days after the announcement, Revenue officials had on Saturday visited Jayalalithaa’s house as part of a preliminary exercise to take over the property. Hitting out at the DMK leader for his comments, AIADMK rebel leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam told reporters today that “Stalin is not a lawyer who has studied law” to comment on the matter.

Stalin, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also mocked at Panneerselvam for “agreeing to an Inquiry Commission” after having demanded a CBI probe into the death of Jayalalithaa. He said DMK stood for a CBI probe into the matter and it had been continuously demanding it. On the proposed merger of AIADMK factions led by Palaniswami and Pannneerselvam, he claimed that “story, screenplay and direction for it, is happening in Delhi,” a veiled attack on BJP heading the central government.

