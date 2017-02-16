Jayalalithaa’s govt will continue: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisami

Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyagar Rao being welcomed by Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyagar Rao being welcomed by Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (PTI Photo)

After being sworn in as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palanisami on Thursday exuded confidence that he will prove his majority in the Assembly and ensure that “the government of Amma (Jayalalithaa) will continue.” “I wish to say that Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) government will continue by me proving majority in the Assembly,” he said in his first media interaction after taking over as Chief Minister of the southern state.

Ending 10-day long impasse over government formation, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday invited Sasikala loyalist Palanisami to form government and asked the newly sworn in Chief Minister to seek the vote of confidence in the Assembly within 15 days.

The AIADMK said all the party MLAs were working as a family and the focus will be on delivering good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. “Now, we have the party under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami (as Chief Minister). We will focus on delivering good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu,” Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, K T Rajendhira Balaji told a Tamil channel.

On the remarks by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam that they would never allow a family, apparently referring to AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala to run the government, Balaji said, “No family is dominating us. We (the 124 legislators) all are united and working as a family.”

