Jayalalithaa’s doctor says she would have been alive in his care, demands probe into her death

J Jayalalithaa’s doctor and an acupuncture specialist MN Shankar, who treated the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, said she was suffering from multiple medical issues, but improved ‘dramatically’ after he treated her. In an interview to India Today, he said, “Had Jayalalithaa been under my care, she would have been alive.” Shankar said she was supporting him by reducing her steroid intake. In the interview, Shankar said he learned that Jayalalithaa had been admitted in Apollo Hospital after returning from a trip abroad, but wasn’t called to the hospital. He said that despite several calls, nobody answered.

He, however, clarified that he didn’t know whether there were deliberate efforts to keep him away.

On being asked why he came out with his allegations at a time when Tamil Nadu is embroiled in a political war, Shankar said that he was not siding with anyone, neither Panneerselvam nor Sasikala, and that he only wanted the betterment of Tamil Nadu.

He also demanded that there should an inquiry as to why he was not allowed inside the Apollo Hospital. He alleged that the steroid drugs given to her were very dangerous.

Shankar’s comments come at a time when acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced that an inquiry commission headed by a Supreme Court judge would be formed to probe Jayalalithaa’s death. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister passed away on December 5 last year. She had been admitted in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital on September 22 after complaining of fever and dehydration.

