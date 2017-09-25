Jayalalithaa’s death: Stalin seeks CBI probe

DMK working president M K Stalin. (Express Photo by Arun Janardhanan) DMK working president M K Stalin. (Express Photo by Arun Janardhanan)

A day after the Tamil Nadu minister C Srinivasan said the claims that J Jayalalithaa had meetings with senior leaders and ate idli after her hospitalisation were “lies” they were forced to tell people to protect the party, DMK working president M K Stalin demanded a CBI probe into the former chief minister’s death.

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy O Panneerselvam, Stalin asked why they are delaying the probe into Jayalalithaa’s death even after the merger. Alleging that they were not appointing judges for the judicial commission, Stalin said this indicated the leaders feared they themselves would become the culprits in the probe.

After the revelations of Srinivasan, an AIADMK member from Thiruvarur has moved a petition in Madras High Court seeking a direction to the state to order a judicial inquiry on the cause of the death. Petitioner P Muruganandham demanded that the court direct the government to form a committee for the investigation.

