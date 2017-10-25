Jayalalithaa’s death: Probe commission to begin inquiry today

Commission to probe Jayalalithaa’s death. Commission to probe Jayalalithaa’s death.

The commission to probe J Jayalalithaa’s demise is set to begin its investigation today. The Tamil Nadu government had set up an inquiry commission to probe the death of the former chief minister. The one-man commission headed by Justice A Arumugasamy was appointed on September 25 to look into circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation last year, and the subsequent treatment till her demise on December 5.

The probe was initiated after a section of AIADMK leaders complained of not having access to the then party supremo at the hospital. They said that nobody could visit the ailing leader and they voiced their suspicion that death was ‘untimely’.

Natarajan, the Tourism Minister, came out in the open saying, “I did not see Amma (Jayalalithaa) when she was in the Apollo Hospital. We could go only upto the second storey of the hospital. After that no one was allowed (into her room).” He added, “I will tell this truth to the commission, if they summon me and ask me. In fact all the ministers are ready to depose before the commission.”

The probe was also a key demand of the O Panneerselvam-led rebel AIADMK faction as a pre-condition to the merger with Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s camp. The two factions had merged on August 21.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd