Jayalalithaa’s death: Madras HC declines to entertain plea  

The Madras High Court has declined to entertain a plea by a former AIADMK minister for a direction to police to permit him to stage a protest on October 23 in front of the Vellore Collectorate seeking CBI probe into the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa. Justice M S Ramesh in a recent order said the state government had already set up an inquiry commission to probe the death. The judge also pointed out that government had appointed retired high court judge Justice A Arumugasamy to head the inquiry panel and declined to entertain the plea by former minister Pandurangan, who claimed that he was a supporter of the ‘Deepa’ faction in the party.

Alleging that there were several doubts with regard to the death of Jayalalithaa, the petitioner submitted that he would like to stage a protest on behalf of his party before the Vellore Collectorate on October 23.

He had given a representation to police earlier in this regard but permission was declined citing the grievance day meeting at the Collectorate that day. The petitioner sought a direction to police to permit him to stage the protest in front of the Collectorate that day. Jayalalithaa died on December 5 last year after 75 days of treatment at the corporate Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

