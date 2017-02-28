Jayalalithaa was hospitalised for 75 days despite no major health problems, says AIADMK’s Maitreyan

Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Maitreyan (ANI Photo) Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Maitreyan (ANI Photo)

The AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam held a press conference in the national capital after calling on President Pranab Mukherjee. Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Maitreyan said the faction submitted a memorandum to the President, asking for a probe into former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa’s death, as the present Tamil Nadu government led by Edappadi Palaniswami won’t accept their demand.

“There’s a huge doubt among AIADMK followers over Jayalalithaa’s death,” the AIADMK MP said. “When Jayalalithaa was admitted, it was told that she had fever and no major health problem; but then she was there for 75 days,” he added.

On Saturday, the Chennai Police arrested nutritionist Rama Seetha for saying Jayalalithaa did not have a pulse when she was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22. In a speech organised by supporters of Deepa Jayakumar, Jayalalithaa’s niece, she also alleged that 20 days after Jayalalithaa was admitted to hospital, arrangements were made for her burial on Marina beach, alongside M G Ramachandran. Jayalalithaa was declared dead on 5 December.

The police have registered a case against Seetha under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 153 (deliberately giving provocative statement with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statement conducive to public mischief), according to the Times of India. The police also said Seetha has never worked in Apollo.

