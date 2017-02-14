Sasikala convicted in DA case: Timeline of key events in the trial

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa along with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan. PTI Photo Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa along with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan. PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted Sasikala Natarajan under charges of the disproportionate assets case. The much awaited verdict would eventually decide the fate of the Tamil Nadu government as if convicted, Sasikala will not be allowed to take over as chief minister. The disproportionate asset case against Jayalalithaa goes way back to her chief ministerial tenure that began in 1991. Reports against her suggested that she misused her office to accrue properties worth more than Rs 66 crore, that did not add up to her known sources of income. The case had particularly strengthened against her when her foster son got married in 1996 in an extravagant wedding ceremony. The properties under purview include large tracts of agricultural land in Tamil Nadu, a tea estate in Nilgiris, a large number of luxury cars, jewellery valuing crores of rupees and cash in banks. The trial of the case has been going on for the last 20 years and was shifted outside Chennai by the opposition party, DMK for the sake of a fairer jurisdiction.

On being convicted , the power struggle in the state would shift in favour of Pannerselvam. On the contrary, in case of an acquittal, Sasikala’s claims to the chief ministerial post would have been further strengthened. Proceedings against Jayalalithaa would be abated due to her demise last year.

Here is a brief timeline of the disproportionate assets case

June 14, 1996- Subramanian Swamy filed a case against Jayalalithaa’s acquisition of wealth

June 18, 1996- The DMK led government filed an FIR against the former chief minister

June 4, 1997- Chargesheet filed against Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran

May 14, 2001- Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK was voted back to power in Tamil Nadu

February 28, 2003- A special appeal to the Supreme Court is filed by the DMK to shift the case outside Tamil Nadu for fairer proceedings

November 18, 2003- The Supreme Court directed the case to be transferred to Bangalore

March 2005- The trial started in Bangalore

September 27, 2014- The court convicted Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and the others under charges of illegal property acquisition. All of them were lodged in the Parappana Agrahara central jail in Bangalore

September 29, 2014- Jayalalithaa filed a bail plea in the Karnataka High Court

October 7, 2014- The Karnataka High Court rejected the bail plea

October 17, 2014- Supreme Court granted bail to Jayalalithaa

May 11, 2015- Karnataka High Court appealed against the acquittal of Jayalalithaa to the Supreme Court

May 23, 2016- Jayalalithaa came back to power as chief minister again

December 5, 2016- Jayalalithaa passed away

February 14, 2017- Sasikala convicted by the Supreme Court.

