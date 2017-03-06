Tamil Nadu govt makes public Jayalalithaa’s health report, says she was given best possible treatment

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5 last year. (PTI File Photo) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5 last year. (PTI File Photo)

Putting an end to the speculation surrounding Jayalalithaa’s hospitilaisation, treatment and death, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday made public her health report prepared by the All India Institute of Medical Science. Releasing the report, the state government said that best possible treatment was given to the former state chief minister. Talking to media, state health secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “It’s a self explanatory report as no information was held back. There is no basis to hearsay speculations.”

The AIIMS medical report handed over to the state government contained the analysis of Jayalalithaa’s health condition by the doctors of the premier institute during their five visits to Chennai.

TN Govt makes Jayalalithaa’s medical records public,says did so to put at rest speculation surrounding her hospitilaisation, treatment&death pic.twitter.com/uD5UmyDP6C — ANI (@ANI_news) March 6, 2017

AIIMS Deputy Director (Administration) V Srinivas said that the state government had sought the visit notes of the delegation for its official records on Sunday. The move assumes significance in the backdrop of doubts being raised from different quarters over the former AIADMK chief’s death on December 5. Srinivas handed over the papers to the Principal Secretary of Health of Tamil Nadu, Dr J Radhakrishnan, in Delhi today.

The opposition DMK had last month approached the Madras High Court seeking a comprehensive probe into the death of Jalalalithaa. Twelve AIADMK MPs, belonging to the O Panneerselvam group, had met President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on February 28 and handed over a petition seeking a probe into the medical treatment provided to Jayalalithaa.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd