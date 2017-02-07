Jayalalithaa didn’t want Sasikala Natarajan to be TN chief minister: AIADMK leader Manoj Pandian

PH Pandian and Manoj Pandian addressing the press conference on Tuesday. (ANI) PH Pandian and Manoj Pandian addressing the press conference on Tuesday. (ANI)

AIADMK leader Manoj Pandian Tuesday said Jayalalithaa never wanted Sasikala Natarajan to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. “Jayalalithaa told me once that she didn’t want Sasikala Natarajan to be the chief minister,” Manoj Pandian said. He was joined by former AIADMK leader PH Pandian who strongly opposed the elevation of Sasikala Natarajan as the party chief and that she doesn’t have the quality to be the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. “I strongly oppose Sasikala Natarajan’s elevation,” he said. “It’s because of blessings of late Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and MGR that Sasikala Natarajan’s swearing-in ceremony didn’t take place.” He also demanded probe on the reports that suggest Jayalalithaa was manhandled and pushed down before her hospitalisation. He also expressed that he hasn’t been able to get over his sadness over the death of the former CM.

“Sasikala Natarajan doesn’t have quality to be AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu chief minister. I haven’t come out of sadness after Jayalalithaa’s demise,” PH Pandian said. PH Pandian was an AIADMK leader who was pushed to the sidelines for criticising Sasikala in 2011.

Doubts were raised by DMK’s MK Stalin as well who wondered how could Sasikala be appointed as CM when she was not elevated ever by Jayalalithaa herself. “When Jayalalithaa was jailed in the disproportionate assets case, she nominated only O Panneerselvam as chief minister. Even when she was hospitalised in the Apollo, she handed over her portfolios only to him,” Stalin had said. He added the current legislative leader, Sasikala, was not given any post in the party or in the government during Jayalalithaa’s tenure.

