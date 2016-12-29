Madras High Court raises doubts over Jayalalithaa’s death, says may order exhumation of body

Justice Vaidyalingam was hearing a petition demanding an inquiry into the former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s death. (file photo) Justice Vaidyalingam was hearing a petition demanding an inquiry into the former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s death. (file photo)

A fresh controversy surrounding former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s death ignited Thursday when Justice Vaidyalingam of the Madras High Court expressed doubts over her demise. “Media has raised a lot of doubts, personally I also have doubts in Jayalalithaa’s death,” said Justice Vaidyalingam. He was hearing the PIL filed by an AIADMK worker P A Joseph seeking an inquiry commission or a fact- finding committee to probe the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa.. “After the demise, everybody has a right to question. I personally have a doubt. One day it was told that she is walking, another day you said that she will come out and suddenly what happened. Even with regard to the health of late Chief Minister MGR, video was released,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO | Madras High Court Judge Expresses Doubts Over Jayalalithaa’s Death

When a special mention was made before the bench by senior counsel KM Vijayan who argued on the plea, Advocate General Muthukumaraswamy said there is no mystery in the death. Justice Vaidyanathan asked the AG, “What is that you say. Right to live is a Fundamental Right. Public should know what has happened. Even relations were not allowed to see and they are also not before the court now. I personally find in case if I have doubt I may order exhumation of the body of deceased and you have not told anything when she was alive,” the judge said.

The PIL had sought a commission comprising retired Supreme Court judges to look into “questionable incidents”, including Jayalalithaa’s sudden hospitalisation, reported recovery and the cardiac arrest resulting in her death on December 5. The PIL listed the sequence of events since

Jayalalithaa’s admission to Apollo Hospitals here on September 22 and claimed that the “secrecy” preceding her death gave rise to “grave doubts” in the minds of the people.

Several petitions, including one moved by expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala, have been filed in courts over Jayalalithaa’s death. She breathed her last on December 5, days after suffering a cardiac arrest. She spent 75 days at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai under specialist care.

AIADMK today appointed Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala as the party general secretary. In a unanimous resolution adopted at the party’s general council meeting, AIADMK members handed over control of the party to Sasikala. As per the party constitution, she still needs to be formally elected to the post. Other resolutions moved at the meeting include one on observing Jayalalithaa’s birthday as “National Farmers Day”. The party also demanded that Jayalithaa must be conferred with Magsaysay award and the Nobel prize for World Peace.

