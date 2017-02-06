Doctors clear air on Jayalalithaa’s death; ‘she died due to multiple organ failure’

V Sasikala with mortal remains of J Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall for public viewing in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo V Sasikala with mortal remains of J Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall for public viewing in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Dispelling the rumours surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death, specialists who were treating her at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai said that the former Tamil Nadu chief minister died due to multiple organ failure. Dr Richard Beale, who last examined her, on Monday said she had high diabetes that led to respiratory failure and dysfunction of her organs.

“At the beginning, when she was unwell, she was not able to interact. Later on the situation improved and she was aware and able to interact more,” Dr Beale said, adding that it is not normal practice to photograph a patient and publish private details, it is an intrusion into her privacy.

A clutch of petitions were earlier filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa, contending that the circumstances leading to her demise were surrounded by mystery. The petitioners claimed that doubts have been raised over the circumstances of AIADMK leader’s death and her medical reports needed to be examined by experts.

The pleas said the secrecy maintained with regard to her treatment and death is “very suspicious” and raised serious questions among all sections. It sought a direction to the government to “investigate the allegations raised by the relatives, opposition party, eminent person on mysterious death of Jayalalithaa” who died on the night of December 5.

The petitioners also sought court’s direction to authorities concerned to disclose the health report and details of the treatment given to Jayalalthaa. It said during her hospitalization, several decisions were taken by the government which may have serious consequences on governance, public at large and on exchequer. The petitioners also sought direction to the Centre, Tamil Nadu government and Apollo Hospitals to disclose the health report and treatment details and submit it to the apex court in sealed cover. The plea also sought direction to protect the properties of Jayalalithaa across the country till the apex court decides the petition and delivers judgment in the disproportionate assets case against her.

