Jayalalithaa death anniversary: AIADMK vows to continue ‘golden rule’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other AIADMK leaders pay tribute at J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other AIADMK leaders pay tribute at J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Clad in black shirts, hundreds thronged the memorial of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Marina Beach on Tuesday to mark her first death anniversary.

The silent procession was led by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ministers and senior AIADMK leaders.

T T V Dinakaran of the AIADMK rebel faction also took out a procession with his supporters and paid tribute at Jayalalithaa’s memorial.

The silent procession started from Anna Salai (Mount Road) and culminated at Marina beach. Senior leaders were seen placing wreaths at the memorial, bowing down with folded hands to pay their respects to the former AIADMK chief, as they used to do when she was alive. Slogans were raised in praise of “Amma”, as Jayalalithaa was fondly called by her supporters, and some were seen breaking into tears.

A group of AIADMK leaders led by Panneerselvam took an oath on occasion.

In the oath read out by Panneerselvam, in which Jayalalithaa was described as AIADMK’s “permanent general secretary”, the AIADMK workers vowed to work hard to ensure that the “golden rule” of “Amma” continued.

They recalled the “relentless hard work of Amma” in making AIADMK a “successful people’s movement” and each one of them vowed to be a true party worker following the footsteps of the late leader. They also recollected Jayalalithaa’s popular statement of “makkalukkaga naan, makkalukkagave naan” (I am for the people, I am because of people), and vowed to continue working in that direction.

Many who paid their respects on Tuesday were also seen visiting the mausoleum of former CM M G Ramachandran.

