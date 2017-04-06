Jayalalithaa DA case: SC rejects Karnataka’s review petition

Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. (File Photo) Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed Karnataka government’s review petition to reconsider its order on abating criminal proceedings against AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa in a corruption case due to her death. It also rejected the state government’s plea to enable it to recover Rs 100 crore as fine from the estate of the late Tamil Nadu CM.

Karnataka, which became the prosecuting state after the apex court transferred the proceedings from Tamil Nadu, had said that once the proceedings were abated, it would not be possible to recover the fine imposed on Jayalalithaa by the Bengaluru trial court, which formed part of her conviction order.

A bench of Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy held: “Applications for personal hearing of review petitions before the court are rejected. We have considered the review petitions filed by the State of Karnataka on merits. In our opinion, no case for review of our order dated February 14, 2017, is made out. Consequently, the review petitions are dismissed on merits.”

The apex court had on February 14 convicted and sentenced AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala to four years in jail for conspiring with and abetting the late Jayalalithaa’s “sinister” design to “launder ill-gotten wealth” to the tune of Rs 53.6 crore. It had restored the trial court’s conviction order and sentencing “in toto” while setting aside the Karnataka High Court order that acquitted Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi and Sasikala’s nephew V N Sudhakaran.

All the convicts will also have to pay Rs 10 crore each as fine and their assets such as gold and diamond jewellery, found to be disproportionate to known sources of income, will be confiscated by virtue of the judgment. While the proceedings against Jayalalithaa were abated owing to her death, the judgment did not specify if the fine imposed on her could be recovered from her estate.

This is what prompted the Karnataka government to move the apex court in a review plea. It claimed that the court’s decision to abate proceedings against Jayalalithaa was an “error apparent on the face of record” since no provision in the Constitution or in the apex rules permitted it.

