Rajnath speaks to Tamil Nadu Governor over Jayalalithaa’s health

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao to enquire about the health of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. During the 10-minute telephonic conversation, Rao briefed Singh about the health condition of the Chief Minister and conveyed that doctors attending to her were taking all necessary steps.

Rao, who is the Governor of Maharashtra and holding the additional charge of Tamil Nadu, was in Mumbai to attend a Navy Day event today. He told the Home Minister that he was rushing to Chennai to personally monitor the situation in Tamil Nadu arising out of the sudden deterio

Jayalalithaa is being treated by a team of experts, including cardiologists, Apollo Hospitals said. Jaya’s supporters were in a deep shock after hearing the news of the cardiac arrest. Additional policemen have been deployed outside the hospital.

The 68-year-old leader suffered the cardiac arrest hours after AIADMK said that she will return home “soon” as an AIIMS expert team has confirmed that she has completely recovered after over two months of hospitalisation.

Jayalalithaa was hospitalised on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration. The hospital, which had been issuing bulletins on her health status, had later said she was being treated for infection with respiratory support, among others.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr C Prathap Reddy had recently said Jayalalithaa was in good health and was speaking using a valve attached to the tracheostomy tube.

