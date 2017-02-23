TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to launch massive seedling planting initiative tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will launch a massive 69 lakh seedling planting initiative on Friday coinciding with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s 69th birth anniversary. He will launch the initiative at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital Campus here, official sources said.

He will also launch a ‘Massive Greening Programme’ in the cyclone Vardah affected areas. In the past too, massive tree plantation drives had been taken up by the state government on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary.She had passed away on December 5, 2016.