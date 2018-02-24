Jayalalithaa 70th birth anniversary: PM Narendra Modi to launch Amma scooter scheme for women

Lovingly referred as Amma by her supporters, Jayalalithaa—a very popular star of Tamil cinema during 1960s and 1970s—passed away on December 5, 2016, after suffering from prolonged illness. Lovingly referred as Amma by her supporters, Jayalalithaa—a very popular star of Tamil cinema during 1960s and 1970s—passed away on December 5, 2016, after suffering from prolonged illness.

The southern state of Tamil Nadu will on Saturday be commemorating the 70th birth anniversary of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. As part of the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chennai this evening to launch of the AIADMK government’s ambitious scheme of providing 50 per cent subsidy for working women to buy two-wheelers.

It is also reported that the ruling party, led by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his deputy, O Panneerselvam, is scheduled to launch its official mouthpiece today. They also unveiled the statue of Jayalalithaa at AIADMK office on her birth anniversary.

Statue of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa unveiled at AIADMK headquarters.

A life-sized statue of the revered party leader will also be installed at the party headquarters. The statue will be placed near that of party founder, late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, known as MGR.

Lovingly referred as Amma by her supporters, Jayalalithaa — a very popular star of Tamil cinema during the 1960s and 1970s — passed away on December 5, 2016, after suffering from prolonged illness. Her death shattered the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) into factions, and after much unrest, Palaniswami assumed the office of the Chief Minister on February 16, 2017.

Born in Mysore at a place called Melukote on February 24, 1948, Jayalalithaa was a famous South Indian film star before she joined the DMK in 1982. In 1984, she was elected to the Rajya Sabha where she retained her seat till 1989.

Jayalalithaa, who was a trained Bharatanatyam dancer with proficiency in other dance forms like Kathak, Mohiniyattam and Manipuri, became the youngest ever and the second female Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 1991. She remained in office till May 12, 1996.

In 2001, she was re-elected for the second time and held the post till September 21, 2001. She remained the chief minister of the state from March 2, 2002 to May 12, 2006.

However, in September 2014, she had to step down from her post of the Chief Minister after a trial court in Karnataka held her guilty in an 18-year-old disproportionate assets and corruption case. However, the Karnataka High Court acquitted her the next year.

Jayalalitha was sworn-in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for the fifth time — equalling DMK chief M Karunanidhi — on May 23, 2015.

On May 23, 2016, she took oath as the chief minister of the state for a record sixth time. She retained the RK Nagar constituency with a margin of 39,545 votes over her DMK rival. The AIADMK leader became the first leader in Tamil Nadu to serve consecutive terms as chief minister since the death of MGR in 1987.

On 21 September 2016, she inaugurated two Chennai metro rail lines by way of video conferencing. This was her last public appearance before being admitted to hospital on 22 September 2016.

