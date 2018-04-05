Jaya Bachchan on Salman Khan verdict: He should have been given relief for his humanitarian work

Jaya Bachchan on Salmna Khan’s verdict. (Source: ANI) Jaya Bachchan on Salmna Khan’s verdict. (Source: ANI)

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan appeared upset with the Jodhpur court verdict against actor Salman Khan as she said the actor should have been given relief. Salman Khan was Thursday held guilty in blackbuck poaching case and was sentenced to five-year jail term by the court.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Bachchan said, “I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work.”

The court acquitted Salman’s colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the “benefit of doubt”.

Salman had shot and killed the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

All the actors were in a Gypsy that night with Salman in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them, the lawyer said.

Bachchan was not the only one to show sympathy with Salman after the verdict. Other celebrities from the film industry too extended their support to the actor.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who helmed Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj, tweeted: “I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too.”

