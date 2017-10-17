Diwali 2017
  • Jay Shah’s defamation plea adjourned to Oct 24

Jay Shah has filed a civil defamation suit against the news portal and damage for Rs 100 crore. This case has been filed before the Ahmedabad district (Mirzapur) court.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:October 17, 2017 5:06 am
Jay shah, allahabad court, The Wire, jay shah hearing, Amit shah son, Jay Shah defamation case, india news, indian express news Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (File Photo)
A metropolitan court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on a criminal defamation case filed by Jay Shah, son of BJP chief Amit Shah, against news portal The Wire for publishing an article regarding his company’s turnover. The court adjourned the hearing to October 24, citing vacation.

The court of additional metropolitan magistrate had adjourned the hearing on October 13, citing vacation announced by the Gujarat High Court. On October 12, Jay’s lawyer had sought time and the case then had been adjourned to Monday. A day later, the metro court passed an order stating that “due to vacation from October 16 announced by the high court the date for daily board has been decided to be fixed on October 24.”

Jay Shah has filed a civil defamation suit against the news portal and damage for Rs 100 crore. This case has been filed before the Ahmedabad district (Mirzapur) court. The portal had reported that the turnover of Temple Enterprise Private Ltd, the company owned by Jay, increased 16,000 times in the year following the BJP’s election to power at the Centre in 2014.

