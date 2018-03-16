Jay Shah defamation case: TV can’t think they are popes and guardians overnight, says Supreme Court

CJI Dipak Misra. Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar CJI Dipak Misra. Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar

The Supreme Court Thursday asked a Gujarat trial court not to proceed until April 12 with the criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah against the news portal The Wire and its journalists.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked Jay Shah and others, who have filed the complaint, to respond within two weeks to the plea filed by the journalists against the Gujarat High Court’s order refusing to quash summons issued against them by the trial court.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that the media should be more responsible and said some journalists think “they are sitting on some kind of pulpit and can write anything against anyone” and wondered whether “that’s the kind of journalistic culture?”.

“There’s no question of gagging the press, but we expect it to be responsible,” said CJI Misra heading a three-judge bench while hearing a plea by news portal The Wire.

Referring to electronic media and their portals, the court said they, too, have to be responsible. The CJI added “they can’t think they have become popes and guardians overnight.”

The court listed the case for hearing on April 12 and directed “in the meantime, learned counsel for the complainant shall apprise the learned Magistrate about the pendency of the matters before this Court. We are sure the Magistrate shall take note of it and may not proceed with the case till the next date.”

The CJI’s remarks came after Senior Advocate N K Kaul, appearing for Jay Shah, said that The Wire story on his client was “clearly a manufactured story, scurrilous reporting” and intended to damage his reputation.

“My right to reputation is also part of Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty)”, said Kaul adding the news report was “part of a design”.

“They say it’s freedom of expression. Freedom of expression entitles you to malign anyone”, he sought to know and added “just because he is son of somebody who is president of a political party…he is an individual running a business who happens to be related to him”, Kaul contended.

He claimed that The Wire report had omitted some replies given by Jay Shah to questions posed to him.

Intervening, the CJI said the question revolved around alleged innuendos.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of The Wire, said there was no innuendo, “but we were asking questions”.

“If journalism is going to be throttled like that, no journalism can ask questions,” he said and added “every day sons of politicians are maligned in papers.”

At this point, CJI Misra said: “What they (journalists) are doing sometimes amounts to sheer contempt of court.” He added matters had come to a stage where “anyone can write anything and get away”. He, however, clarified that his comments had “nothing to do with this case.”

Sibal asked “is it journalism to tweet that a judge was junior of a politician?”

His reference was to senior journalist S Gurumurthy’s tweet about the Delhi High Court judge who heard Karti Chidambaram’s plea for interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case. The tweet was subequently deleted.

The CJI said the judge concerned had taken action in the matter to which Sibal said no action was taken. Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam remarked that “higher the freedom, higher the responsibility”.

Senior Counsel A M Singhvi said the press needs to be responsible, but there should be no unfair gagging.

To this, the CJI replied that he had said even earlier that he will not gag the media. “That’s a tall order”.

