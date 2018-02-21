Jay Shah case: Gujarat HC restores gag order on The Wire

Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (File Photo) Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (File Photo)

Gujarat High Court on Tuesday ordered to restore the ex parte injunction, barring The Wire from publishing further reports on BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah and his firm’s turnover which, according to its report, increased 16,000 times in the year after Narendra Modi became PM. The website is facing a Rs 100-crore damage suit filed by Jay Shah.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay allowed the appeal plea moved by Jay Shah against a trial court order, which lifted the injunction against the portal, while restraining it from linking the article to the PM. The order stated, “…the trial court fell in error by restricting the relief in favour of the plaintiff to the limited extent of ‘referring to the name of the Prime Minister’. It is this error which needs to be corrected in this Appeal.” ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App