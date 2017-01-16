Jay Prakash Majumdar remanded to 3-day custody

A Bidhannagar Court, on Sunday, turned down the bail plea of West Bengal BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar, accused in a cheating case, and remanded him to police custody for three days.

Majumdar was arrested on Saturday, following charges of criminal conspiracy, fraud and cheating in a complaint by Arup Ratan Rai. Rai had alleged that Majumdar had taken Rs 7.2 lakh from those who qualified the school service commission test but had not been posted. According to the complaint filed in 2016, the BJP leader had promised to get jobs for them in exchange for money.

The police maintained that they had arrested the BJP leader after they found “discrepancies in his account” during interrogation on Saturday.

The BJP leader, while coming out of the court, questioned the authenticity of the complainant and alleged that he was a victim of “political conspiracy”. “Its a fake complaint…There is no truth in the complaint. I have been framed,” Majumdar said.

The BJP leaders arrest comes in the backdrop of the arrest of two TMC MPs by CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. The TMC leadership had accused BJP of pursuing “vendetta” politics.