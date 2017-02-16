Congress MLAs in MP to elect opposition leader on Feb 20

Congress MLAs would elect the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly on February 20 in the presence of AICC observer and former Union minister Ajay Makan. The post has been lying vacant since October 2016 following the death of then opposition leader Satyadev Katare.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has asked all legislators to remain present at the meeting.

“A meeting has been convened for the selection of the Leader of Opposition. All the MLAs are told to be present in this important meeting convened on February 20 at the state party headquarters,” MPCC general secretary (Organisation) Chandrika Prasad Dwivedi said today.

He said Makan would be the AICC observer for the meeting, which would be also attended by AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash and MPCC president Arun Yadav.

At present, senior Congress MLA Bala Bachchan, who is the deputy leader of opposition in the House, is the acting Leader of Opposition.

Congress has 56 MLAs in the 230-member House.