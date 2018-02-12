  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Jawan’s wife injured in Sunjwan terror attack delivers girl, both safe

Jawan’s wife injured in Sunjwan terror attack delivers girl, both safe

Shahzada Khan, wife of Naik Nazir Ahmed Khan of Budgam, was walking inside the residential complex in Jammu when terrorists attacked.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: February 12, 2018 2:53 am
Jawan’s wife injured in Sunjwan terror attack delivers girl, both safe Jammu attack: Army personnel stationed outside the camp in Sunjwan on Saturday. (Express file photo/Praveen Khanna)
Related News

A 24-year-old woman who sustained a bullet injury during the terror attack at Sunjwan military station in Jammu delivered a baby girl late on Saturday night. According to Army, both the woman and her baby are in a stable condition.

Shahzada Khan, wife of Naik Nazir Ahmed Khan of Budgam, was walking inside the residential complex in Jammu when terrorists attacked. She suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. To save the pregnant woman and her baby, doctors at the military hospital decided to get it delivered through a C-section surgery late on Saturday night.

“Army doctors worked through the night to save the life of a severely injured lady with a gunshot wound and through a caesarean section delivered a baby girl,’’ an Army spokesperson said. “Both the mother and the baby are stable,’’ the spokesperson added.

The Army added that the condition of a 14-year-old boy, who suffered a head injury during the attack, was stated to be critical.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Amidst the tragedy, reports of good news — an injured wife of one of the soldiers delivered a baby at military hospital in Jammu.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 11: Latest News