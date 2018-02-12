Jawan’s wife injured in Sunjwan terror attack delivers girl, both safe

Jammu attack: Army personnel stationed outside the camp in Sunjwan on Saturday. (Express file photo/Praveen Khanna) Jammu attack: Army personnel stationed outside the camp in Sunjwan on Saturday. (Express file photo/Praveen Khanna)

A 24-year-old woman who sustained a bullet injury during the terror attack at Sunjwan military station in Jammu delivered a baby girl late on Saturday night. According to Army, both the woman and her baby are in a stable condition.

Shahzada Khan, wife of Naik Nazir Ahmed Khan of Budgam, was walking inside the residential complex in Jammu when terrorists attacked. She suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. To save the pregnant woman and her baby, doctors at the military hospital decided to get it delivered through a C-section surgery late on Saturday night.

“Army doctors worked through the night to save the life of a severely injured lady with a gunshot wound and through a caesarean section delivered a baby girl,’’ an Army spokesperson said. “Both the mother and the baby are stable,’’ the spokesperson added.

The Army added that the condition of a 14-year-old boy, who suffered a head injury during the attack, was stated to be critical.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Amidst the tragedy, reports of good news — an injured wife of one of the soldiers delivered a baby at military hospital in Jammu.”

