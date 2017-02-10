Jawans should not voice grievances on social media: DG, BSF

Yadav’s video on poor quality of food served in a J&K camp recently went viral. Yadav’s video on poor quality of food served in a J&K camp recently went viral.

Jawans should approach the internal grievance redressal mechanism of the BSF, instead of taking to the social media to voice their problems, DG, BSF KK Sharma said here on Friday. He was talking to reporters after returning from Jaisalmer where he inaugurated the 47th Inter-Frontier Support Weapon Shooting Competition at the Kishangarh Field Firing Range yesterday. Referring to the recent outbursts of two BSF jawans over the quality of food served to them and alleged corrupt practices of the senior officials, Sharma said they should refrain from voicing such issues on social media platforms.

“There is a strong grievance redressal system in the BSF, wherein not only all the problems are heard but also resolved. So, they should make the best use of it,” he said. Sharma said the jawans work in harsh conditions and their welfare is of utmost concern to the BSF, be it the quality of food, their physical and mental well-being, financial security or education of their children.

“Keeping this in mind, we have not only started the yoga module in our daily physical training session in lieu of usual PT, but advisory and assistance for systematic investment and an online education portal for their wards have also been introduced,” he added. Regarding the security mechanism in the border region, Sharma said an emphasis has been laid on the use of modern surveillance gadgets to “seal” the border.