Jawans killed in Manipur blast

Two Army jawans were killed and three others injured in an IED explosion near the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur’s Chandel district on Monday morning.

The soldiers of the Territorial Army were about to reach Lokchao camp when the blast took place. While two injured soldiers have been admitted to Leimakhong Military Hospital, the third whose condition was critical has been taken to Imphal.

Army officials said that combing operations are under way in the area. No insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack, said sources. Two years ago, insurgents had attacked an army convoy, killing 17 soldiers.

Located near the Myanmar border, the insurgents move back to camps in Myanmar after carrying out attacks on Indian forces. After the June 4, 2015, attack, the Army carried out a surgical strike on three insurgent camps in Myanmar.

