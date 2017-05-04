Jawans beheading: Farooq Abdullah condemns incident, calls for talks between India, Pakistan

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (File Photo) Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (File Photo)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday condemned the recent killing and beheading of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistani Army in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Calling it a ‘tragic’ incident, he said the only way to end the crisis is to hold talks between the two countries, reported news agency ANI. “I condemn the mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistan; it is certainly very tragic not just for the jawans family but country too. It is also unfortunate that something like this has happened to which Pakistan denies that they have not done it. Only talks between India and Pakistan can improve relations and end this crisis,” Abdullah told ANI.

He added that such incidents go against the Geneva conventions, and that those responsible should be punished or killed. “Such incidents are totally against Geneva conventions and should be stopped soon. If we want peace between the two nations it is important that no such things should happen again and those responsible must be killed or punished. I also request India and Pakistan government to end the cold war and find solutions to problems,” he added, reported ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Army Chief Bipin Rawant hinted that the Army may retaliate to Pakistan’s actions. “We do not talk about future plans beforehand. We share details after execution of the plan,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said Pakistan’s denial of the act has ‘no credibility’. He said the sacrifice of the two soldiers will not go in vain as the Army will react ‘appropriately’.

The Army too previously reacted in a statement, “Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded.”

