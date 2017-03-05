Jawan suicide: None responsible for my death, says Lance Naik Roy Mathew in diary

Roy Mathew (33), a native of Karuvelil in Ezhukon in Kollam district. Roy Mathew (33), a native of Karuvelil in Ezhukon in Kollam district.

“No one should be held responsible for my death,” Lance Naik Roy Mathew wrote in his diary that was recovered by Nashik Police on Wednesday, according to sources.

The diary was recovered from the abandoned barrack in Nashik’s Deolali cantonment, where Mathew’s body was found hanging from a ceiling. The police suspect the note was written hours before Roy hanged himself — on February 25 — after a sting operation video of him criticising the ‘sahayak system’ in the Army went viral.

The police have translated the note, written in Malayalam, and sent it for forensic analysis to “confirm that the note was indeed written by him, or whether it was planted,” an official said.

According to sources, the diary mentions the circumstances leading to him committing suicide with a detailed narrative on how he was approached by a “lady” who quizzed him on the sahayak system. It is apparently mentioned that he spoke with her “casually”.

During the course of his note, Mathew reportedly expressed apprehension of being court-marshalled for allegedly speaking against the Army. “I would prefer death to being court marshalled,” he wrote, according to an officer privy to probe details.

Before going into the details on the sting operation Mathew, in the note, also apologised to his wife and family for committing suicide. He purportedly wrote that he never said what has been reported after the sting operation. Quoting from the diary, the officer said, “Main madam ke kapde dhota hoon, aise maine bola hi nahi (I never said that I washed madam’s clothes, referring to the colonel’s wife he was attached with.)”

The police are probing whether one “saheb” mentioned in the diary is the colonel.

The senior officer also said that the police plan to summon the journalist who carried out the sting operation. “Mathew claims he never said anything critical against the Army. The journalist will be questioned on her interaction with Mathew and other personnel. We would want to know when and where the video was filmed,” the officer said. “If it was filmed inside the Cantonment, how was the footage filmed?”

The original recording will help us ascertain what Mathew “actually told the journalist, and whether he was trying to distance himself from what he originally told the journalist.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Register (ADR) under certain sections of CrPC, and will decide after going through the evidence if it should be converted into an FIR.

“The family hasn’t registered a case against anyone for abetment of suicide. We will take a decision whether we need to register a case only once the probe is completed,” the official said.