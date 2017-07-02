Jawan killed in Manipur rebel attack laid to rest

The blast site at Ukhrul in Manipur. (ANI) The blast site at Ukhrul in Manipur. (ANI)

The mortal remains of Biju Sorupwar, a rifleman of the Assam Rifles, who was killed in an IED attack by militants in Ukhrul district of Manipur on Friday, were consigned to flames in his native village in Lakhimpur district in Assam on Sunday.

Sorupwar was on duty at the 27 Assam Rifles check post at Ramva in Ukhrul district when a powerful IED explosion killed him at around 7:30 AM on Friday. Ramva, under Sangshak police station in Ukhrul, is about 100 km from Imphal, the Manipur capital.

While Sorupuwar’s body was taken to his native village Ni 1 Lathougaon under Naoboicha police station in Lakhimpur, his last rites were performed by his six-year old son after jawans from the Assam Rifles gave a gun salute to their colleague. Sorupowar, father of two sons – the younger one is just nine months old – had joined the Assam Rifles about 10 years ago. Naoboicha is about 380 km from Guwahati.

