Jawan killed in J&K was heading to Jaipur

ARMY JAWAN Jayadrath Singh, posted in Jammu and Kashmir, was scheduled to join his new posting in Jaipur next month. Tragedy struck on Friday evening when Singh was killed in firing by Pakistani army in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir. His body is likely to reach his village of Bhagwanpur in Saharanpur’s Bargaon area on Sunday. He is survived by his wife Mamta, father Jasbeer Singh and elder brothers Rahul Rana and Ajay Rana.

Mamta, who had already shifted to Jaipur, reached Saharanpur on Saturday.

Jayadrath (28) was posted in J&K for three years. “When Jayadrath visited home last month, he said he had been transferred to Jaipur. He stayed with us for around 20 days, during which he shifted his belongings to the Army accommodation in Jaipur. Mamta, along with her brother, had already shifted to their flat in Jaipur,” said his brother Rahul Rana, who stays in Bhagwanpur and practices farming.

“He left for Kashmir on July 16. He said he would be relieved from his posting in Kashmir after one and a half months. He, however, did not clarify why he was still in Kashmir when he had been transferred,” he added. Rahul said they came to know about his death late Friday when their neighbour Kuldeep Singh, who is also in the Army and posted in Jaipur, called up Ajay — an Army jawan and posted in Kashmir. Ajay is on leave in Saharanpur.

“Ajay contacted his colleagues in Kashmir to confirm the news. After it was confirmed, he informed the family,” said Rahul. “Jayadrath last spoke to Mamta yesterday, two hours before his death,” said Rahul’s uncle Kan Singh Rana. The couple got married in 2008.

