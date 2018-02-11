Jawan killed in IED explosion in Chhattisgarh

A District Reserve Guard was killed after a pressure bomb, which was reportedly planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, exploded on Sunday. A District Reserve Guard was killed after a pressure bomb, which was reportedly planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, exploded on Sunday.

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) was killed after a pressure bomb, which was reportedly planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, exploded on Sunday.

A senior police officer said the incident took place when the DRG team was out for an area domination operation in a forest near Tippapuram, nearly 500 kilometres from Raipur. The improvised explosive device (IED) went off when an assistant constable, Sondhar Hemla, unknowingly stepped on the connection. Hemla died on spot.

Efforts are on to retrieve the body from the forest, an official said. The official added that a combing operation was underway in the area.

