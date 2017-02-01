Jawan killed in avalanche cremated

The mortal remains of Naib Subedar Aram Singh Gurjar who succumbed to injuries sustained due to an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir along the LoC were consigned to flames in Karauli. The funeral was held with full military honours in his native village of Bilai in Karauli where the officers of his unit paid him homage and laid floral wreaths.

He was from 51 Rashtriya Rifles. Col Shailendra Singh, Station Commander Bharatpur, Government Chief Whip Kaluram Gujjar, local MLAs, district collector, Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and others were present on the occasion.