Jawan injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri

AN Army jawan was injured as Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Identifying the injured jawan as Manoj Kumar of 63 Rashtriya Rifles, sources said that he had been evacuated to the hospital. With Pakistani mortar shells falling near residential areas, some cattle were killed at Kalsian and Kadli villages.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta said, “Pakistani Army initiatiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 6.30 am in Nowshera sector,” a senior army officer said. “Indian Army was retaliating strongly and effectively,” he said, adding that the ceasefire violation stopped at 8.30 am in Nowshera sector.

