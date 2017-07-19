Jawan from Moga killed in Naushera Firing: ‘This has shaken our roots’

Jaspreet Singh. (File/Photo) Jaspreet Singh. (File/Photo)

IT TURNED out to be a fateful day for a family in Talwandi Mallian village of Dharamkot sub-division in Moga. Their son Jaspreet Singh, 24, a jawan in the Indian Army, was killed during unprovoked firing from Pakistan at LoC in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday. Jaspreet had joined the army right after Class XII. He was unmarried. He is survived by parents, two sisters and two brothers. His father Sarwan Singh, a mason, said that it was Jaspreet’s passion to serve his country that prompted him to join the Army. “This tragedy has shaken our roots. Our family is devastated. We got a call from a senior Army officer saying that Jaspreet has died in firing between India and Pakistan,” said his father.

His brother Kuldeep Singh said Jaspreet had been expecting a posting in Punjab soon and was temporarily posted in J&K. “Since his posting in Kashmir, we used to pray at the end of every single day that it passed by peacefully. We never knew what fate had in store for us,” said his brother. Moga district public relations officer Moga Teja Singh said they were yet to receive details of when the body will reach Moga.

