Army jawan dies under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Poonch

The bullet-riddled body of an armyman was found in Draba belt of the district today with police saying the jawan died under “suspicious circumstances”. This the third instance of a jawan dying with bullet injuries in the past 13 days. Police have said that earlier two were cases of suicide. “One jawan has died under suspicious circumstances due to bullet injuries in Draba belt of Surankote tehsil of the district today,” Surankote Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Asgar Ali Malik told PTI. The deceased is Sepoy Balraj Singh of Rashtriya Rifles, the SDPO said.

He said the body bore several bullet wounds and a case has been registered in this regard and investigation started, the officer said.

On March 5, Army jawan Sepoy Roshan Singh has committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon while he was on duty in the Krishnagati LoC belt in the district.

On February 25, BSF constable Pramodh Kumar, who was guarding a forward post along the LoC in the district had committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.